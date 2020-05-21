Tortoise and ducklings and deer, oh my! Animal rescues caught on camera across the First Coast

Rescuers lent a helping hand to make sure wildlife stayed safe across the First Coast.

From a terrified tortoise to distraught ducklings to a frightened fawn, there have been several animals in need of rescue this week on the First Coast.

Fortunately, in each incidence, there was someone nearby with compassion and a helping hand to make sure the animals made it to safety.

Wednesday evening, contractors working on the Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound spotted a small deer swimming inside the environmental protection barrier surrounding the wreckage.

The St. Simons Sound Response shared a photo of the deer, which they say was clearly struggling in the water. The deer was swimming between equipment, causing a precarious situation, they said.

Workers were able to put a rope around the deer and bring it onto the deck of a barge. Once they got it on deck, workers wrapped the deer in a blanket to keep it calm.

The contractors they transported the deer to Jekyll Island, where local law enforcement took it and safely released it into the wild.

Wednesday, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a deputy who stopped traffic on U.S. 1 south to rescue a tortoise.

The sheriff's office tweeted the picture, saying a driver had snapped it while the deputy saved the scared animal.

"Thanks for the photo, and thanks to the deputy for helping this little guy get to safety!" the tweet said.

Tuesday, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews helped reunite a group of baby ducklings with their mother.

JFRD tweeted several pictures of the rescue, featuring the crew of Ladder 44. A bystander witnessed the ducklings get separated from their mom and called for help.