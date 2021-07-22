Video shows seagull slap girl in the face on amusement park ride

Neither she nor the bird were injured.

WILDWOOD, N.J. — It's all fun and games until someone gets slapped in the face by a seagull.

A 13-year-old in New Jersey recently came face-to-face with the bird – literally.

Local television station WPVI says Kiley Holman and her friend were celebrating the friend's 14th birthday on July 6 at Morey's Piers amusement park in Wildwood.

They went shooting into the air at speeds above 75 mph. Apparently, that's faster than the seagull could get out of the way. A blur of gray-and-white hit Kiley's head.

"I knew there was no going back and it was just going to hit me," Kiley told Fox29 in Philadelphia. "I didn't know what to do so I wait for it to spin over. I just grabbed it and threw it off me quick."

Video shows Kiley surprised, but seemingly unbothered by the whole situation, as she grabbed the seagull with one hand and removed it from her face.

According to Fox29, the birthday girl was so busy screaming she didn't even realize her friend had removed the extra feathery passenger.

The ride continued for about a minute afterward, with no further birds strikes.

According to WPVI, the bird was unharmed.