Sand tiger shark washes ashore on St. Augustine Beach

The shark appears to be tagged, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which could help scientists learn more about the animal.

The body of a sand tiger shark washed ashore on St. Augustine Beach Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the animal appeared to have been tagged, but the tag does not have a discernible number to contact the tagging agency. That could be a hurdle for conservationists seeking more information about the animal.

While FWC does not tag sharks itself, it does provide the following guidance for fishermen who reel in a shark that has been tagged by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or Ocearch:

If it is safe to do so, record the information on the tag and leave it intact and attached to the shark.

If it is not safe to read the information on the tag, remove it by cutting the monofilament tether at the base of the tag. Do NOT attempt to pull the tag out.

Report the shark to the agency listed on the tag.

Visit the NOAA Apex Predator Program for more information at na.nefsc.noaa.gov/sharks/tagging.html.

First Coast News has reached out to NOAA and Ocearch and we are waiting to hear back if either agency has more information.

The animal washed up on the beach within St. Augustine Beach city limits. A St. Johns County Sheriff's deputy was on scene to ensure no beachgoers interfere with the carcass.

