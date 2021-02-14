Endangered baby right whale killed after colliding with boat near St. Augustine Inlet

The whale calf washed up on Anastasia Island Saturday morning.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — A right whale calf was found dead after being struck by a boat right outside of the St. Augustine Inlet Friday evening.

According to Jim Hain with the Marineland right whale project, a boat and whale calf collided with each other Friday around 6:30 p.m.

The whale calf washed up Saturday on Anastasia Island between the St. Augustine Inlet and the bathhouses for Anastasia State Park.

Chris Pacetti with the St. Augustine Fire Rescue told First Coast News that crews responded to the scene and removed five people from the boat and assisted with saving equipment and belongings. All occupants aboard stated they “hit a whale and began taking on water quickly," Pacetti said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been out analyzing the right whale calf and said it is 22 feet long and four inches.

The North Atlantic right whale comes to calve or give birth along the northeast Florida coastline in the wintertime. Officials said this is the calf of the mother who is named Infinity.

The damage to the boat was significant and it had to beach itself on the sand, Hain said. The propeller marks on the calf from this incident are considered "severe."

At this time, crews are trying to move the calf up out of the tide zone. A necropsy is scheduled to be performed on Sunday.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns County Fire Rescue and the United States Coast Guard all assisted on scene.