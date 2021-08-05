Rattlesnake Conservancy opens next week in Jacksonville

The grand opening of the public facility and debut of the native venomous snake display will be August 14.

A new non-profit is sssslithering its way into Jacksonville next week.

The Rattlesnake Conservancy, a non-profit organization whose mission is to advance the protection of rattlesnakes, is moving into a space at the Tree Hill Nature Center just outside Downtown Jacksonville.

The conservancy will share its initiatives, classroom space, and a native venomous snake display with the community.

The Rattlesnake Conservancy was founded in 2015 by native Floridians and will offer wide variety of educational programs for children through adults

STEM-based activities in the outdoors, a Conservation Camp and educator resources will be also available at The Rattlesnake Conservancy.

The conservancy plans to have all five native pit vipers of Florida on display.

During the event, there will be keeper talks every hour on the hour beginning at 10 a.m. with ambassador animals, door prizes and giveaways.