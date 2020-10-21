Rare two-headed snake found at Palm Harbor home

A rare two-headed snake apparently got lost and found itself inside a family’s home in Palm Harbor on Wednesday.

PALM HARBOR, Fla — A rare two-headed southern black racer snake was recently found at a home in Palm Harbor by Kay Rogers and family, Florida Fish and Wildlife says.

This phenomenon, termed bicephaly, is uncommon but happens during embryo development when two monozygotic twins failed to separate, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body.

Officials say both head's tongue flick and react to movement, but not always in the same way.

FWC says two-headed snakes are unlikely to survive in the wild as the two brains make different decisions that inhibit the ability to feed or escape from predators.