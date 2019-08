Six adorable ducklings were rescued from a storm drain Saturday by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

A viewer sent in photos from the rescue which took place around 1 p.m. at The Historic Community Park on the corner of Weller Place and Weller Avenue.

Thanks, Station 19, Engine 19 for coming to these adorable Eastern Wood ducklings rescue!

Check out all of the pictures from the rescue below.

Angela Fussell

