Pygmy sperm whale washes up in Ponte Vedra

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — **This story features photos of a dead animal and some viewers may find that disturbing.
A woman made a surprising discovery on Thursday morning in Ponte Vedra Beach when she came across the carcass of a whale.
She tells First Coast News that the discovery was made around 7:30 a.m. near Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.
Per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, the animal is an adult pygmy sperm whale that is approximately 14-feet in length. FWC staff plan to recover it and investigate what might have led to its death.
