Pygmy sperm whale washes up in Ponte Vedra

The discovery was made around 7:30 a.m. near Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — **This story features photos of a dead animal and some viewers may find that disturbing.

A woman made a surprising discovery on Thursday morning in Ponte Vedra Beach when she came across the carcass of a whale.

She tells First Coast News that the discovery was made around 7:30 a.m. near Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, the animal is an adult pygmy sperm whale that is approximately 14-feet in length. FWC staff plan to recover it and investigate what might have led to its death.

A woman who is in contact with FWC says it’s a Pygmy Sperm Whale. She shared these pictures from this morning during high tide when it was found. @fcn2go pic.twitter.com/3Xn1fNIR9Q — Josslyn Howard (@JosslynFCN) December 31, 2020