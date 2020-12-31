x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Animals

Pygmy sperm whale washes up in Ponte Vedra

The discovery was made around 7:30 a.m. near Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — **This story features photos of a dead animal and some viewers may find that disturbing.

A woman made a surprising discovery on Thursday morning in Ponte Vedra Beach when she came across the carcass of a whale.

She tells First Coast News that the discovery was made around 7:30 a.m. near Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, the animal is an adult pygmy sperm whale that is approximately 14-feet in length. FWC staff plan to recover it and investigate what might have led to its death.

Stay tuned as First Coast News works to update this story.