The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the owners of a "sheep-ish" sheep found roaming on the Southside Saturday morning.

Police said the sheep was found being "ram-bunctious" in the 8200 block of Old Port Circle around 9:26 a.m.

The sheep then decided to be a bit "sheep-ish" and not tell officers where he lives, police said.

If you are the "maaaam" or "daaaad" of this sheep please call JSO at 904-630-0500.