NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau Humane Society provided a heartwarming update to the German Shepherds they rescued earlier this month.

Authorities arrested one person Jan. 5 after they say more than 150 German Shepherds were found living in neglectful condition on a Candler County property.

Five of the dogs were brought to the Nassau Humane Society in Amelia Island.

Saturday, two weeks after the rescue, the organization shared these recent photos of the dogs with each of their names:

Nassau Humane Society gives update on rescued German Shepherds Goliath. Telluride. Denali. Juneau. Hollywood.

They added that "Each dog is making progress in his/her own way," and for people to stay tuned as they will be moving the most social of the dogs into foster homes soon.