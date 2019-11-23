JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An X-Ray released by an animal rescue group shows a dog’s microchip after it drifted away from where it was initially implanted. The chip moved from the dog's back to it's front leg.

This occurrence is call is called chip migration. K-9 Paw Print Rescue in California said the chip was missed by a shelter.

Veterinarians tell First Coast News, it doesn't hurt the animal, but it could pose a problem for reuniting lost pets with their owners.

“It's something you should be aware of and whomever is scanning your pet for a micro chip should be aware of,” Dr. Mara Ingram said. Ingram is a veterinarian with The Joseph A.Strasser Regional Veterinary Hospital in Jacksonville.

Although uncommon, it still happens. According to a study in the United Kingdom, one in 10,000 pets experience true microchip migration.



“I had a dog my myself that had two chips because the first one was not found and so it migrated to his chest and they implanted a second one and it was in his back so he was double chipped,” Dr. Ingram said.

When it comes to microchipping, she said its important to have your pet thoroughly scanned at each pet exam to ensure the chip is functioning properly.



“Not just between the shoulder blades which is the classic place for implementation, but also down their limbs in front of their chest, you know down there whole back," Dr. Ingram said.



She also stressed the importance of registering your pets’ chip and keeping it updated. Letting that slide is a common misstep that happens with pet owners.

“If you don't register your chip initially or you don't change your information when you move homes or your phone number changes then things can get lost in translation and unfortunately that's how pets don't find their way back home," Dr. Ingram said.



Typically microchipping can cost up to $45. At The Regional Veterinary Hospital No More Homeless Pets, the cost is $15. Currently, the animal hospital is offering a $5 off promotion. Details can be found by clicking here.



If your pet already has a chip and you need to register or update your contact information, call your local vet.

















