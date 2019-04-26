The story of a dog shot and killed at a public park Saturday generated a lot of questions – particularly about rules governing guns and dogs.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mark Cowan shot and killed Miranda Abbas’ 1-year-old boxer/hound mix, “Parker,” after he says it charged him and made him fear for his safety.

According to county policy, weapons are prohibited at public parks, and dogs must be leashed.

Abbas was traveling overseas, and her dog sitter was unaware of county leash laws.

But what about the weapons prohibition?

Cowan was off duty at the time, and the gun he used was his personal Glock 43. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Cowan did not violate county rules.

That’s because in 2011 the Florida Legislature banned local governments from making rules about concealed firearms.

County rules may ban weapons, but those weapons cannot include firearms.

When asked about this rule, the Sheriff’s Office cited Florida's statutory definition of “weapon” as “any knife, brass knuckles, slingshot, tear gas gun, chemical weapon or other deadly weapon.”

Note that it does not include guns.

In fact, firearms are specifically exempt, along with pocket knives, plastic knives and butter knives.

As to the appropriateness of the shooting incident, the Sheriff’s Office said Cowan would face no discipline.

CCSO Public Information Officer Chris Padgett explained, “This is a non-offense, case closed.” (First Coast News has attempted to reach Lt. Cowan without success.)

Robbie Uccio, who was at Ronnie Van Zant Park with her dog Oscar on Friday, says Saturday’s shooting – though unfortunate – is very unusual.

"I’ve never heard of an incident, other than yesterday,” she told First Coast News. "So it’s normally it’s a really nice, safe, normal-feeling park.”