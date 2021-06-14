Need a job? Jax Humane looking to fill several positions

Is there really anything better than hanging out with pets all day?

Employees like Lindsay Layendecker at the Jacksonville Humane Society, will tell you helping rescued dogs and cats find homes is the best job. But in the midst of a staff shortage, during their busiest time of year, it’s been a challenge.

"It is hard to keep up," tells Layendecker.

Even before the pandemic, there was a nationwide shortage of veterinarians and vet techs.

"Then in the post-pandemic recovery we are seeing the same type of challenge for our other positions," says Layendecker.

That can lead to longer wait times when wanting to adopt or get in at the clinic. Layendecker says if you want to help save pets and help the community, they would love for you to apply.

"We want people to know that to apply, you don’t have to have experience. We have training programs and we would love to add you to our team," says Layendecker.

Just like the pets, sometimes a fresh start is what you need.

"I can say from my experience, everyone who works here at JHS definitely has an impact on the community. We love working here and would love to have other people join us as well," tells Layendecker.

JHS has a range of jobs open from adoption counselors, to vet techs, to administrative positions and enrichment positions.