Nearly 300 shelter dogs to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast

“Pawderosa Ranch partners with Animal Defense League to help promote dogs to be adopted into fur-ever homes.”

SAN ANTONIO — There's nothing more precious than shelter dogs getting to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast.

Pawderosa Ranch Doggie Play and Stay, along with the Animal Defense League, are feeding nearly 300 shelter dogs with a meal offered by the Ranch. This will be their 6th annual Thanksgiving meal.

They said they love giving back during the holidays by feeding every shelter dog (and cat) a Thanksgiving feast that includes:

  • Celery and carrot crudité
  • Roast turkey breast
  • Apple cranberry chutney
  • Mashed potatoes
  • Green bean “peanutine”
  • Pumpkin pie with whipped cream

The event is taking place at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Animal Defense League on 11300 Nacogdoches Road.

Why are they doing this? They told KENS 5 they want to "make the holidays special for shelter dogs looking for a furever home."

