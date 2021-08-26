Nassau Humane Society offering half-price adoptions; 7 of available dogs named after 'Friends' characters

The discounted adoptions will be offered from Thursday, Aug. 26 through Thursday, Sept. 9.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau Humane Society is offering half-price adoptions on all dogs older than six months to help make room for a large transport from overcrowded Georgia shelters.

According to the shelter, the dogs will arrive in Nasua County on Friday.

The adoptions will take place starting Thursday, Aug. 26 through Thursday, Sept. 9.

In a news release, the humane society referred to seven of the dogs as "special Friends", that happen to be named after characters from the iconic TV series, Friends.

The dogs were scheduled to be euthanized due to lack of space until the humane society offered to take them in.

“Even though we are at maximum capacity ourselves, we could not give up on these dogs," NHS Executive Director Debbie Chissell said. "We are hoping the half-price adoptions will not only help us find space for these dogs in desperate need, but also bring new families together.”

Along with the Friends, "We have also committed to taking in another 15 dogs and 10 puppies,” said Mandy Holden, NHS Operations Manager. “We get pleas on a daily basis to help save animals from situations like this. We depend on help from the community, to donate and adopt, so we can continue to save as many lives as possible.”

The Friends are between 18 months to 3 years old.

“We work closely with Animal Aid USA, who reached out to us about this situation, to save hundreds of animals from Southern Georgia,” Holden said. “Animals are dumped and abandoned daily. Without this mission, these dogs wouldn’t survive.”

"For us to save the lives of these dogs and hundreds more up and down the East Coast, we rely on generous donations for medical needs and food,” Chissell said. “Please consider donating today as we cannot do this without your support.”

If you'd like to donate to the special Friends, please visit www.nassauhumane.org, drop by the shelter at 639 Airport Road in Fernandina Beach, mail a check to that address or call NHS at (904) 321-1647.

Additionally, donations may be made in honor or in memory of a loved one, the shelter said.

If you are unable to adopt, you also have the option of being a foster parent or volunteer.

For more information, pictures and bios of all adoptable NHS dogs click here.