NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The two newest K-9s on the Nassau County Sheriff's Office force are currently nameless, but you can help change that.

The sheriff's office posted photos of the two six-week-old female bloodhounds to its Facebook page and is asking for the community's help naming them.

The post says the dogs were donated by a Fernandina Beach family. Name suggestions will be accepted through April 30.

"Need a distraction from this pandemic?

CUTENESS OVERLOAD!!! The Nassau County Sheriff's Office has two new K-9’s and is asking for the community's help naming its four-legged team members. A Fernandina Beach family donated two 6-week old female bloodhounds to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit. We are asking our citizens to help us name the pups. Please comment on this post to submit your name suggestion(s). We will accept names until April 30th. Once the two names are chosen we will let you know."

The first bloodhound is black and tan.

The second is a red bloodhound.

As of Wednesday evening, the post had more than 700 comments.

One of the suggestions left by commenters so far include Erica and Olivia in honor of Deputy Eric Oliver, who was struck and killed by a vehicle on State Road 200 in Yulee while in the line of duty in 2016.

Another Facebook user suggested the names Trusty and Copper, from Disney's "Lady and the Tramp" and "Fox and the Hound."

And a third comment said "If you don't name them Corona (Rona) and Quarantine (Teenie), you're missing an epic opportunity!"

You can submit your suggestions through April 30. The sheriff's office said it will announce the two names once they are chosen.

