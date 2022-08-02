Name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day at The Florida Aquarium

The aquarium won't "Hiss and tell" who sent the roach.

TAMPA, Fla. — Dear Darla, I hate your stinking guts!

So much that some are willing to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after their ex.

That's correct. With a $10 donation this Valentine's Day, The Florida Aquarium will let you name a roach after an ex and other wrongdoers.

Not feeling the love this #ValentinesDay? We won’t #HissAndTell! For a $10 donation, name one of our hissing cockroaches after your ex or someone else who’s done you wrong! #FloridaAquarium #MadagascarCockroach https://t.co/g9BSxFvjqm pic.twitter.com/3iVLGAZhBx — The Florida Aquarium (@floridaaquarium) February 5, 2022

Those who participate in the bitter celebration will receive a certificate commemorating the occasion and a photo of the roach.

In addition to naming the roach, participants will also be able to let it all out by sending a message that "includes words regrettably left unsaid or a funny revenge confession." Entertaining family-friendly messages will be shared on The Florida Aquarium's social media pages.