Oh, deer! Nonprofit helping to rehabilitate injured baby fawn 'Sammy'

Get ready to fawn over this story about one lucky deer and her road to recovery.

HILLIARD, Fla. — Her name is Sammy, short for Samantha.

She's a fawn recently rescued by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and is now being cared for at the Ark Wildlife Care and Sanctuary in Hillard.

Earlier this week, the SJSO posted on Facebook that a young man located a fawn on the side of the road near the Oakbrook subdivision.

The man said the fawn appeared to be injured and out of concern, he brought it to the SJSO Office where he met with Agricultural Deputy Pedonti.

Pedonti turned the deer over to the St. Johns Veterinary Hospital for care, who then took the deer Ark Wildlife Care and Sanctuary in Hillard.

The sanctuary says Sammy is adapting well with the other fawns being cared for at the wildlife center, but she still has an uphill battle ahead of her in terms of recovery.

The sanctuary says Sammy could stay there for 180 days, or perhaps even forever, depending on how her injuries heal.

The organization says she has injuries to her jaw and leg. If the injuries are permanent, she will stay at Ark Wildlife Care and Sanctuary with state approval. If she's well enough to be released, the facility says it has enough land where they will be able to safely release her nearby.

The Ark Wildlife Care and Sanctuary is a nonprofit, operating on donations only.