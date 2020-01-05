NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — Meet Raven and Rogue!

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office has officially named its two newest K-9s. Last month, the sheriff's office posted photos of the two then-six-week-old female bloodhounds to its Facebook page, asking for the community's help naming them.

The deadline for name submissions was Thursday, and now the names have been chosen. In a post on Facebook, the sheriff's office explained they left it up to the K-9s' handlers to decide which names they would choose from all of the submissions.

The black and tan bloodhound is named Raven, suggested by Marilyn Eflien of Fernandina Beach. The name chosen for the red bloodhound is Rogue, suggested by Cheryl Carr of Bryceville.

The sheriff's office also posted a video, showing off how much the puppies have grown over the past month as they interact with each other and their handlers.

The full text of the post says "The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone in the community who sent us name suggestions for our two newest bloodhound puppies, whether it was on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, phone or by mail. We received hundreds of submissions and it was tough choosing between so many creative names. However, we left it up to our K9 handlers to decide which names they would choose from all of the submissions. The two names chosen were Raven and Rogue. Raven was suggested by Marilyn Eflien of Fernandina Beach and Rogue was suggested by Cheryl Carr of Bryceville. Raven and Rogue are sisters and were gifted to us from a family in Fernandina Beach and we are so thankful to bring them into our Nassau County Sheriff’s Office family. We will keep you updated on their growth and training!"

The original post received hundreds of comments with name suggestions.

One of the suggestions left by commenters so far include Erica and Olivia in honor of Deputy Eric Oliver, who was struck and killed by a vehicle on State Road 200 in Yulee while in the line of duty in 2016.

Another Facebook user suggested the names Trusty and Copper, from Disney's "Lady and the Tramp" and "Fox and the Hound."

