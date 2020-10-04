JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Meet Midnight, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit horse spotlighted on the JSO Twitter account.

Midnight is a black Percheron who likes socializing with other horses, getting forehead rubs and apples. He dislikes being alone and getting his hooves trimmed, JSO said in a tweet Friday.

The "Mounted Unit Spotlight" post also says Midnight won gold in the Florida Mounted Police Olympics in 2010.

You can show Midnight some love on the JSO Twitter account.

