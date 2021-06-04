Watch: Mayport pelican bites off more than he can chew

"Still thinking about this pelican trying to choke down a snapper yesterday at Mayport..." wrote Bonnie Upright on Twitter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just because you peli-can, doesn't mean you peli-should.

One pelican in Mayport apparently bit off a bit more than he could chew and the action was captured on camera by a Jacksonville communications guru.

"Still thinking about this pelican trying to choke down a snapper yesterday at Mayport..." wrote Bonnie Upright on Twitter. "@Evilzorac was sure he could talk him into letting him help remove it.'

Although the birds are known for eating fish whole, there have been cases of pelicans trying to swallow fish too big for them and dying in the process.

If you think a bird is in distress, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Injured Animal Hotline at 888-404-3922.

