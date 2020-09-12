Massive 9-pound goldfish discovered in South Carolina lake

Greenville Rec said that the huge fish was later released back into the lake.

"Anyone missing their goldfish?"

It was the question that Greenville Rec asked in a Facebook post on Monday along with a photo of a whopping 9-pound goldfish.

The South Carolina based parks and recreation agency said the fish was found recently in a lake during some testing. The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population.

According to North Carolina ABC affiliate WLOS, officials said they aren't sure how long the fish had been there, but that the oversized goldfish was able to survive a nearly full draining of the lake before it was found.

Greenville Rec said that the huge fish was later released back into the lake.

"Currently unnamed goldfish is obviously very happy and healthy at Oak Grove Lake so we just said hello and put him back," commented Greenville Rec.

Although goldfish are not naturally found in the wild, they have been known to sometimes appear in ponds, lakes and streams, according to National Geographic.

National Geographic says animal experts believe most goldfish found in large bodies of water were either dumped there or perhaps escaped after being flushed down the toilet.