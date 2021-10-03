Marineland sea turtle hospital flooded with sick turtles

Already this year, the hospital has cared for more than half of last year's case load.

MARINELAND, Florida — A local sea turtle hospital says it's inundated with sick turtles. The University of Florida Whitney Sea Turtle Hospital in Marineland is trying to find any available place on-site to keep the turtles.

"It's like Grand Central Station," said Cat Eastman, the hospital's Program Coordinator.

She said so far this year, the hospital has cared for 47 turtles. In all of last year, the hospital cared for 90.

Eastman told First Coast News the turtles coming in right now are not cold-stunned, like the ones Texas saw recently. She says they are "really sick" though.