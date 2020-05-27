Justice for Unicorn: Deputies searching for person who shot dog in head with arrow

Unicorn was shot in the head with a 16-inch crossbow arrow earlier this month. He is now recovering, and the sheriff's office wants to know who's responsible.

HILLIARD, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is seeking justice for a dog named Unicorn.

Around May 18, someone in Hilliard shot the dog in the head with a 16-inch crossbow arrow. Nassau County Animal Services was able to save the dog's life through surgery, and now, the sheriff's office is searching for the person or people responsible.

If you have any information about what happened, you are asked to call NCAS at 904-530-5160 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, or the Nassau County Sheriff's Office at 904-225-5174. You can remain anonymous.

NCAS posted the "pupdate" to its Facebook page, with the message "Please share this post with your friends and let’s find out who shot this loving dog."

At the moment, NCAS says, Unicorn is still being evaluated and treated. He is heartworm positive but will be available for fostering soon.

If you would like to donate to Unicorn's veterinary fund, you can do so online here at the Nassau County website. In the description field, type "UNICORN" to ensure your donation is directed to his fund.

The county will email you a receipt, and contributions are tax deductible. For more information or to donate over the phone, call NCAS.





A video taken following surgery shows the dog has recovered, though stitches are visible where the arrow was removed.