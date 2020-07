Police said they have received three calls in reference to a "large bear" in the area of Edgewood Avenue and Ave B, the sheriff's office said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is warning of a possible bear sighting Thursday in Northwest Jacksonville.

People are being warned to not approach or agitate the bear if it is seen and call police at 904-630-0500.