Did you lose your goat? Give JSO a call

Are you missing a goat? Give the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office a call.

It's not the Greatest (tweet) Of All Time, but JSO tweeted a picture of the goat Tuesday afternoon. It was found in the Arlington area around 4100 Briar Forest Road West, the tweet says, albeit missing the typical pun-laden tone JSO generally employs when it makes a similar livestock discovery.

If you are the owner of the goat, or if you know who may be, you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

It's not the first time JSO has found a missing goat in the Arlington area. In January, police found an entire Ramily -- er, family, of goats in the area. "For once we don’t need to ask for help finding maaam and daaad, but we do need to locate their humans," JSO tweeted at that time.