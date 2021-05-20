Jesup the manatee returns to salt springs after rehabilitation at Jacksonville Zoo

The manatee was rehabilitated at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens prior to his release, but this isn't the first time that the manatee needed some extra help.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One lucky manatee is getting another chance at living a healthy life after he was released Wednesday at the Salt Springs Recreation Area of the Ocala National Forest.

The manatee was rehabilitated for almost three months at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens prior to his release, but this isn't the first time that the manatee needed a little extra help.

He was named Jesup for his original rescue location in 2020, Lake Jesup in Central Florida. He was brought to SeaWorld to treat emaciation and cold stress syndrome then released two months later to the same area.

However, Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute noticed that Jesup once again became very thin and showed mild cold stress symptoms.

He was rescued and brought to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens on Feb. 22.

“Jesup came to us very thin and dehydrated with low blood glucose," Craig Miller, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Curator of Mammals. "He started eating faster than any animal we have rehabilitated, which was a positive sign. His condition started improving quickly, however, he had a decent amount of weight to gain so that has been our primary focus the last three months."

Zoo staff estimates that Jesup is around 3 years old. Upon rescue, he weighed 513 pounds and was released Wednesday at 793 pounds.

The Salt Springs Recreation Area has a natural mineral spring that attracts plenty of aquatic animals, such as manatees.

Florida manatees are a federally protected threatened species, at significant risk from both natural and human threats.