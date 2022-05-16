For the Birds | JEA lineworkers save woodpecker nest while replacing Atlantic Beach utility pole

The pole’s damage stemmed from woodpeckers drilling in the top of the wooden pole just below the main transmission lines. According to the news release, throughout the year, JEA works to ensure the protection of wildlife and their habitats while serving our growing region’s water, sewer and electric needs. And in this case, our lineworkers made sure to protect the home created by woodpeckers, a protected species. When the JEA crew installed a replacement pole, they bolted the woodpeckers’ home to the new pole before cutting off the old pole, the news release states.