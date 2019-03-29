An 11-year-old critically endangered antelope has died, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced Friday.

Tambo, an Eastern bongo, suffered from tumors and other age-related conditions, so was humanely euthanized, the zoo said.

He became a part of the zoo family in 2017 and sired six offspring, including two females in Jacksonville. Shimba is 9 months old and Sienna is almost 3 months old.

The Eastern bongo, with its curved horns, is native to the mountains of Africa and is the largest of the forest antelope. They are critically endangered due to poaching and loss of habitat.

Click here to read more from the Florida Times-Union.