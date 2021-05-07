Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens mourns loss of Kimacho the 'beloved' okapi

He served as an extraordinary ambassador for his endangered species and was a favorite among guests and staff.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has announced the death of a beloved okapi, 20-year-old Kimacho.

The zoo said Kimacho suffered from acute heart disease and he had been under treatment for heart and respiratory illness for a while now.

Sadly, he was getting "progressively worse," so the zoo made the decision to humanely euthanize him Thursday.

Kimacho was born September 7, 2000, and lived a long life for his species. Okapi are endangered due to deforestation, poaching, and mining, according to the zoo.

He came to Jacksonville in 2010 from the Houston Zoo.

During his 11 years on the First Coast, he served as an extraordinary ambassador for his endangered species and was a favorite among guests and staff, the zoo said.