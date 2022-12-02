Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens mourns silverback gorilla

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens called Lash their "Official Mixed-Species Liaison" because he was friends with monkeys as well.

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the death of their Silverback Gorilla Lash on Thursday. He was one of the zoo's oldest silverbacks.

Lash had been receiving treatment for heart disease and arthritis for a while, according to the zoo. His care-takers noticed he was suffering from more challenges in his mobility and a decreased appetite.

He was almost 46-years-old at the time of his death, an old man in gorilla years! The average life expectancy for male gorillas is 33-years-old, according to the zoo.

Lash was born at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in 1976. He made the move to Jacksonville in 1998. He leaves behind three children who are still at the Jacksonville Zoo - Patty, Gandai and Kevin.

Lash had a special bond with the other Jacksonville silverback, Rumpel. They lived together for eight years before they were introduced to female gorillas.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens called Lash their "Official Mixed-Species Liaison" because he was friends with monkeys as well. He helped to facilitate gorilla-mandrill and gorilla-colobus monkey introductions. He even preferred to hang out with monkeys over other gorillas.