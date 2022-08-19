Jacksonville nonprofit rescues beagles taken from large scale breeding facility in Virginia

Florida Urgent Rescue is looking for foster families.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several beagles are getting some tender loving care after being taken from a large scale breeding facility in Virginia.

"The magnitude is hard to wrap your head around," explained Mike Merrill, Founder of Florida Urgent Rescue.

He made the road trip there and back, brining back five beagles of the 4,000 that were rescued.

"We have heard anecdotally that they were losing 25 to 30 a day, they were dying due to neglect," Merrill told First Coast News.

He says many haven't been outside or walked on grass. They've lived only in cages.

They are being held at the Sunland Acres Pet Boarding Camp. "They are part of the family and these dogs will be very special in somebody's family," said Lynn Lamoureux, Sunland's owner.

This isn't Merrill first rescue mission. He recently returned from his third trip to Ukraine. He also recently took in several dogs from a hoarding case in Union County.

Now, he's looking for someone to give these latest rescues a chance to survive and thrive.

"We provide everything they need, we just need a safe place for them to go to learn how to live as part of a family member to help get them socialized," Merrill said.