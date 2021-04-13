Jaguars' kicker Josh Lambo helping to get more dogs adopted

All month long, Josh Lambo is offering to pay half the adoption fee, plus pay for six months worth of dog food for any dog adopted from Fur Sisters.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. —

If you have been thinking about adopting a dog, Jacksonville Jaguars’ kicker Josh Lambo is once again helping with pet adoption fees.

For the second year in a row, he is teaming up with the foster-based rescue group Fur Sisters - Furever Urs Rescue that pulls dogs from overcrowded shelters.

For the whole month of April, Lambo will pay half of the adoption fee for any dog adopted from Fur Sisters plus pay for six months’ worth of dog food from Pet Wants in Jacksonville Beach.

"I think it’s absolutely fantastic,” Kelly Krehbiel, the founder of Fur Sisters said. “He uses his platform for good causes. He is very passionate about dog rescue. He has just been such a big supporter, and it is such an amazing thing for him to do this every year for us. It's huge.”

At the start of the pandemic, Lambo helped get nearly 40 dogs adopted. He hopes there will be an even bigger response this year.

He adopted his dog, Indie, from Fur Sisters and knows how much joy a four-legged friend can bring.

“People are still being affected by this pandemic and dogs still need homes, so I figure why not go for it again,” Lambo said. ““Indie has just meant the world to me, and I want other dogs to be that to other people and their families.”

To see the dogs available and learn more about the adoption process visit Fur Sisters' website.