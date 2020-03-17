JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for the next several days if you help them out by bringing in pet food.

CEO Denise Deisler said it’s in an effort to get 50% or more of the animals adopted before crews taking care of the animals may have to scale back because of COVID-19.

They’ll also help you foster an animal, she said, for the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their partners at Animal Care and Protective Services are currently closed due to COVID-19 and they need your help emptying our shelter so they can continue to serve our community with less staff.

JHS is seeking help in the following ways:

Adopt: JHS adoption hours are currently weekdays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adoption fees are waived beginning 3/16/2020 if you bring in pet food.

: If you are considering fostering an adult dog or cat, come to JHS during adoption hours and inquire at the front desk. Fosters should be prepared to foster pets for at least 30 days. Donate: Those who cannot adopt or foster can donate using jaxhumane.org/donate.

Jacksonville has once again returned to citywide no-kill status following a 2018 drop in the number of shelter animals that left their kennels and cages alive.

