Jacksonville Humane Society offering free pet adoptions all weekend

JHS say the event is in collaboration with Subaru of Jacksonville and the ASPCA.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society will be hosting a free adoption event in honor of the Subaru Loves Pets grant program this weekend.

The event will be held at 8464 Beach Blvd, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 25.

Masks and social distancing are required at JHS. Appointments are no longer required upon visiting the shelter.

Participants can view all available pets online at jaxhumane.org/adopt.