Donations to help serve local pets are being collected in-person and online.

The Jacksonville Humane Society is asking for the community's help in donating to its Pet Food Bank.

The organization says the food bank is running on empty and is in need of local support.

At this time, the food bank is mostly in need of both cat and dog food.

You can drop donations off at their location seven days a week, or click here to ship directly to the society.

Officials say unopened food is preferred, but they can accept open food.

If it isn't in the original container, please label it "cat" or "dog."

The food can be dropped off at any entrance. On weekdays, if you come before noon, the Pet Help Center and Veterinary Services are open before Adoptions.

If you send via Amazon, please select "this is a gift receipt" so they can acknowledge your gift.