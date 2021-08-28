Hurricane Ida: Pets from Louisiana being evacuated to Jacksonville, humane society looking for adopters

JHS is waiving adoption fees to help free up space for pets coming from Louisiana.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is calling on all animal lovers on the First Coast to assist in the evacuation of pets from shelters in the path of Hurricane Ida.

While this storm is not heading for Jacksonville, pets are on their way and JHS is helping with the transfer of pets from Louisiana.

Some of the shelters will not withstand the storm and others need to be emptied so they can help those in need, according to the humane society.

JHS is currently at maximum capacity and so is Animal Care & Protective Services. That's why the humane society is looking for fosters and adopters to help them move animals out of the shelters.

This will not only help pets in Jacksonville but also those who are in the track of the storm.

You can simply help by adopting or fostering a pet from JHS or ACPS. Adoption fees are being waived at JHS until further notice. Additional fees still may apply.

