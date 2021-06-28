Jacksonville Humane Society forced to pause public veterinarian care due to staffing shortages

JHS says it's pausing public client care so they can ensure capacity to care for animals in shelters and provide care through their pet safety net programs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even before the pandemic, there was a nationwide shortage of veterinarians and veterinarian technicians. Now there are fewer than ever.

For that reason, the Jacksonville Humane Society is putting a pause on public veterinarian care.

They don’t know how long the pause will last, but with kitten season underway and the demand for low-cost care rising, it could be a while.

A representative says JHS is still providing low-cost care to people in crisis situations

JHS has a range of jobs open from adoption counselors, to vet techs, to administrative positions and enrichment positions.