Jacksonville Humane Society forced to pause public veterinarian care due to staffing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even before the pandemic, there was a nationwide shortage of veterinarians and veterinarian technicians. Now there are fewer than ever.

For that reason, the Jacksonville Humane Society is putting a pause on public veterinarian care. 

They don’t know how long the pause will last, but with kitten season underway and the demand for low-cost care rising, it could be a while.

JHS says it is pausing public client care so they can ensure capacity to care for animals in shelters and provide care through their pet safety net programs.

A representative says JHS is still providing low-cost care to people in crisis situations

JHS has a range of jobs open from adoption counselors, to vet techs, to administrative positions and enrichment positions.

To apply visit: www.jaxhumane.org/jobs

   

