Jacksonville based company donates to help veterans, pets at Jax Humane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pets and vets, two things that are close to the hearts of many in our area.

Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Humane Society received a $5,000 donation from Corporate Traffic Logistics for the JHS Paws & Stripes program.

It's a volunteer and workforce development program for current of former military members. Denise Deisler, the CEO of Jax Humane and a veteran herself, says there is a connection between vets and shelter animals. Vets are transitioning back to civilian life and pets are transitioning to the shelter.

"So it seemed like a good match up for them (veterans) to work with our behavior and enrichment department and specifically train them and provide the skills to do that," tells Deisler.

Participants in the Paws & Stripes program are also among the first to be considered for employment at Jax Humane.

"It is a great program, we have done some smaller things with humane society in the past and we love our community and we love veterans and pets," tells Chris Cline, the president of Corporate Traffic Logistics," So it was a no brainer when the opportunity came up."