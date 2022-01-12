How to adopt a free pet this weekend in Jacksonville as part of the 'Betty White Challenge'

Animal Care & Protective Services of Jacksonville is offering free adoptions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday Monday, Animal Care & Protective Services of Jacksonville is offering free adoptions.

"We have joined the #Bettywhitechallenge with a twist," posted the agency on Facebook. "Join us for a 3-day only adoption special to honor Betty’s incredible legacy."

ACPS says it's goal is for 100 pets to be adopted to celebrate Betty’s 100th birthday. Adoption fees are free, however, a donation to Friends of Jacksonville Animals is encouraged.

The donation helps supports the shelter and the animals of Jacksonville by covering the cost of heartworm treatment and advanced medical care for shelter pets, supplies for the foster and behavior programs and much more. Click here for more details.

Betty White died at the age of 99 on New Year's Eve. Now, a new trend has emerged that's helping animal rescue organizations in her honor.

Because she was known to support numerous animal-related nonprofits throughout her prolific career, White's passion for animals is now trending as the #BettyWhiteChallenge on social media.

The challenge encourages people to donate to their local shelters for her 100th birthday or to adopt a furry friend of their own.