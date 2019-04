A horse was rescued after a tree fell on her during the severe storms Friday in Alachua County, according to the Alachua County Fire Rescue Department.

Firefighters said the 14-year-old Friesian horse named Sietska, was pinned under an oak tree after the tree came down.

Fire crews used chainsaws to help free the horse.

She is now resting comfortably under the supervision of a veterinarian, firefighters said.

