GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A red-tailed hawk is making a speedy recovery Tuesday thanks to a Glynn County Police officer who rescued it after it was struck by a vehicle.
The department posted on its Facebook page about how the young hawk was struck while eating a meal. Investigator Stephan Lowrey immediately jumped into action and transported the hawk to a rehabilitation center so it can recover.
"We are proud to have officers with unique talents that shine in moments like these," the department wrote on Facebook.
Way to go, Investigator Lowrey!