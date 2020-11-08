x
Glynn County police officer rescues young hawk after it was struck by vehicle

The hawk was struck by a vehicle as it was eating.
Credit: Glynn County Police Department
Investigator Lowrey with the red-tailed hawk he rescued.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A red-tailed hawk is making a speedy recovery Tuesday thanks to a Glynn County Police officer who rescued it after it was struck by a vehicle.

The department posted on its Facebook page about how the young hawk was struck while eating a meal. Investigator Stephan Lowrey immediately jumped into action and transported the hawk to a rehabilitation center so it can recover.

"We are proud to have officers with unique talents that shine in moments like these," the department wrote on Facebook.

Way to go, Investigator Lowrey!

