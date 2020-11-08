The hawk was struck by a vehicle as it was eating.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A red-tailed hawk is making a speedy recovery Tuesday thanks to a Glynn County Police officer who rescued it after it was struck by a vehicle.

The department posted on its Facebook page about how the young hawk was struck while eating a meal. Investigator Stephan Lowrey immediately jumped into action and transported the hawk to a rehabilitation center so it can recover.

"We are proud to have officers with unique talents that shine in moments like these," the department wrote on Facebook.