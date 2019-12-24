**The adoption area closes at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Get there before that to pick out a furry friend for the holidays.

You can give a shelter pet a holiday season that's merry and bright by giving them a temporary home for Christmas Eve.

'Silent Night' is a holiday tradition at the Jacksonville Humane Society and helps pets spend the holidays in the comfort of a warm and loving home rather than a caged facility.

Stop by the Jacksonville Humane Society or Animal Care and Protective Services between Dec. 19 and 24 to choose a pet to take home on a sleepover. Their staff will help you find the right fit for your home!

If possible, please bring a new or gently used collar and leash with you at the time of pick-up. If you plan to take a cat home, you can bring a new or gently used carrier

Your furry guest will stay with you until Dec. 26 so that they can enjoy the holidays in a home.

It doesn’t cost anything to participate in Silent Night.

For more information on the program, click here.

