Final week to get half-off Fur Sisters adoption fee when you adopt a rescue dog

To celebrate Fur Sister's sixth anniversary Josh Lambo is paying half the adoption fee for any dog adopted from the rescue group in April.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Since Kelly Krehbiel started Fur Sisters six years ago, she says her non-profit has helped upwards of 1500 dogs, and right now more are still looking for forever homes.

“We’re a foster-based rescue which means we do not have a shelter or a facility where we keep dogs, but we put them in foster homes until they're adopted,” Krehbiel said. “We find out a lot about their personalities that way because they're living in a home. And we get all the vet care they need so they're healthy and ready to go to their new forever home.”



Krehbiel says making sure the dogs are a good fit for the family or person who adopts them is key.



“We ask a lot of different questions, so we can make sure that we put the right dog with you. And we also do trial sleepovers. So you know, if you get approved and the meet-and-greet goes well, you can take the dog for about up to a week to make sure it's a good fit before we finalize the adoption.”

And if you’re not ready to commit, Fur Sisters is also looking for foster families.



“You can foster a dog, which opens up a spot in the shelter,” Krehbiel said, “These shelters are really small, and they get full really fast. So, if we can get one out, it makes room for the next one to be able to come in.”

Josh Lambo, the former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker, says he knew within a few hours of fostering his dog, Indie, where she belonged.



“I brought Indie home planning on just being a foster... Okay, I'm going to love on this dog, train her up a little bit and then find the right home for her. But pretty quickly I was able to realize that the right home for her was with me,” Lambo said.

He's once again chipping in to help more dogs find homes by paying half the adoption fee and four months’ worth of dog food courtesy of Pet Wants.