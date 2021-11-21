x
VIDEO: Gator finds its way into St. Johns County home

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — It was an eventful morning in St. Johns County after an alligator made its way inside of a home Sunday.

St. Johns County Fire and Rescue found the gator in the Crossroads by Seaside subdivision.

The homeowners told crews that they had an "uninvited guest" in their garage. 

FF Clifton, also known as “Super Dave”, jumped into action and helped the little gator find his way out of the garage, the fire department said.

The crew was also able to safely relocate him back into the wild. 

