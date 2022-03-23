FWC closes investigation into string of injured pelicans, could not determine how birds were injured

Ark Wildlife says it received close to 100 injured pelicans during a two week span in February. It believes the birds were deliberately hurt.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a month-and-a-half-long investigation, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it could not determine how a recent string of injured pelicans had been hurt.

First Coast News has been following the disturbing trend since an injured pelican was rescued by FWC on Jacksonville Beach on Feb. 9.

Cindy Mosling, at B.E.A.K.S, and Karen Lynch, at the Ark Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, received many pelicans with broken wings during February. The two organizations believe the birds were being deliberately hurt.

Lynch said she received about 100 birds with injured wings during a two-week span in February, most of which had to be euthanized due to the severity of their injuries.

Mosling said she was brought about eight pelicans with broken wings during a two-day span. She said she felt the injuries were deliberate due to the consistency in the breaks for each pelican. Even those that weren't euthanized will never fly again because of their injuries.

First Coast News has requested a copy of the FWC investigation and will provide details when they are made available.

If you encounter an injured bird you can report it to FWC by calling 888-404-3922.