The Jacksonville Humane Society, along with Animal Care & Protective Services, is offering free pet adoptions Monday in honor of MLK Day.

Note that additional fees may apply, such as the $20 city license fee for Jacksonville residents

Meet your new family member at 8464 Beach Blvd.or swing by 2020 Forest St.

Monday Hours

Animal Care & Protective Services is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Jacksonville Humane Society is open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"The time is always right to do what is right." - Martin Luther King Jr.

