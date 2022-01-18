Free adoptions extended at Animal Care & Protective Services of Jacksonville to meet 'Betty White Challenge' goal

Adoption fees are free, however, a donation to Friends of Jacksonville Animals is encouraged.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, Animal Care & Protective Services of Jacksonville is extending its free adoptions until Friday.

Its goal was 100 pets to be adopted to celebrate Betty’s 100th birthday this past weekend, however, it fell a bit shy of the goal.

"We had 45 total adoptions and sleepovers," said ACPS in a statement. "We are going to extend the event through Friday, 1/21 in an effort to reach our goal of 100 adoptions/sleepovers"

Adoption fees are free, however, a donation to Friends of Jacksonville Animals is encouraged.

The donation helps supports the shelter and the animals of Jacksonville by covering the cost of heartworm treatment and advanced medical care for shelter pets, supplies for the foster and behavior programs and much more. Click here for more details.

Betty White died at the age of 99 on New Year's Eve. Now, a new trend has emerged that's helping animal rescue organizations in her honor.

Because she was known to support numerous animal-related nonprofits throughout her prolific career, White's passion for animals is now trending as the #BettyWhiteChallenge on social media.