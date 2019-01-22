JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four dogs, trained by Duval County inmates, have been put up for adoption.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Buffy, Petey, Sugar, and Zoe are soon-to-be graduates from their "A New Leash on Life" program.

The program takes dogs that would likely be euthanized if not adopted and moved into their prison with inmates who fully train them for adoption.

JSO says all of the dogs are spayed/neutered, up to date on their shots and micro-chipped.

The adoption fee is $40.00.

Check out JSO's Twitter post for more information on each dog.