Florida bald eagle eggs expected to hatch within days

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Animal lovers across the Sunshine State are patiently awaiting the chance to see two baby eagles hatch live.

Harriet and M15, the two eagles featured on The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam hosted by Dick Pritchett Real Estate, have been incubating the eggs for nearly two months.

As of Monday morning, the eagle cam website says the first egg, which was laid on Nov. 20, is set to hatch in about one day and 15 hours. Egg number two, laid on Dec. 2, is expected to hatch in about 2 days and 9 hours.

The first signs of progress were made just before 10 a.m. Sunday when there was a pip, or crack in one of the eggs.

"We have a confirmed pip in egg #1 this morning!" the eagle cam blog wrote. "This is very egg-citing to see a hatch in progress!"

According to the website, it can take 12-72 hours before the chick breaks completely free of the shell, with most hatches taking place in 24-48 hours.

Viewers of the live stream have gotten to witness Harriet and M15 fight off predators like owls and snakes and they vigilantly watch over their future offspring. This is their fifth season as a mated pair at this location.